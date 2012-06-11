Green Day Reveal Release Dates for Three Upcoming Albums

Back in April, Green Day announced that they would be releasing three albums within a six-month span, with the first due in September of this year.

As previously reported, the three albums will be titled ¡Uno!, ¡Uno! and ¡Tré!, with ¡Uno! being released on September 25, ¡Uno! on November 13 and ¡Tré! on January 15 of 2013.

"We are at the most prolific and creative time in our lives," said the band in an official statement. "This is the best music we've ever written, and the songs just keep coming. Instead of making one album, we are making a three-album trilogy. Every song has the power and energy that represents Green Day on all emotional levels. We just can't help ourselves ... We are going epic as fuck!"

All of the albums are currently available for pre-order here.