Hole Notes: The Acoustic Guitar Technique of Steve Morse

These videos are related to the March 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

This month in "Hole Notes," Musicians Institute instructor Dale Turner tries to crack Steve Morse's elusive acoustic code.

""If you can get a grip on what the man can do solely with an acoustic guitar," says Turner, "you just might begin to grasp the breadth of this picker's stylistic palette. That's where this lesson comes in."

Part 1



Part 2



Part 3



