Guitar World: January 2015 Gear and Lesson Videos

Lesson Videos

• Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: How to Play the Bridge and Guitar Solo from “Gang Bang at the Old Folk’s Home”

• Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Applying the Diminished Scale to the Pre-Chorus and Chorus of “Deathless”

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: A Modern-Sounding Soloing Approach for John Coltrane's “Giant Steps”

• Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Continuing Our Look at Drop-D-Based Metal Riffage

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: A Tribute to the Great Johnny Winter, Part 3

Audio Lesson Files

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Celebrated “Harp Harmonics” Technique of Eclectic Guitar Genius Lenny Breau

Bonus Video

• Guitar World's Jimmy Brown and Paul Riario Play Rock Arrangement of "Deck the Halls" — Video

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Fender American Standard Stratocaster HSS and Telecaster HH Guitars — Video

• Review: Charvel Guitars Jake E. Lee Signature Model Guitar — Video

• Review: TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay — Video

• Review: Caparison Dellinger II FX-WM Guitar — Video