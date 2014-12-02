Guitar World: January 2015 Gear and Lesson Videos

Trending

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the January 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: How to Play the Bridge and Guitar Solo from “Gang Bang at the Old Folk’s Home”
Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Applying the Diminished Scale to the Pre-Chorus and Chorus of “Deathless”
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: A Modern-Sounding Soloing Approach for John Coltrane's “Giant Steps”
Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Continuing Our Look at Drop-D-Based Metal Riffage
In Deep with Andy Aledort: A Tribute to the Great Johnny Winter, Part 3

Audio Lesson Files

Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Celebrated “Harp Harmonics” Technique of Eclectic Guitar Genius Lenny Breau

Bonus Video

Guitar World's Jimmy Brown and Paul Riario Play Rock Arrangement of "Deck the Halls" — Video

Gear Review Videos

Review: Fender American Standard Stratocaster HSS and Telecaster HH Guitars — Video
Review: Charvel Guitars Jake E. Lee Signature Model Guitar — Video
Review: TC Electronic Flashback Triple Delay — Video
Review: Caparison Dellinger II FX-WM Guitar — Video