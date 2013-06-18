Prog-Gnosis: Analyzing the Harmonized Melody Lines in "Isolated Incidents"

The following content is related to the August 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

In my previous column, I demonstrated the unusual two-hand tapping technique that makes up the first section of the song, “Isolated Incidents,” from the latest Animals as Leaders album, Weightless. The section of the tune that follows features a transition to a heavily syncopated pedal-tone pattern with a single-note melody played above it. This month, I’d like to go over that single-note melody, as well as the way in which I harmonize it when it is repeated.