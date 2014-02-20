Review: IK Multimedia iLoud Portable Speaker System

This video is bonus content related to the April 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at our online store.

Until IK Multimedia introduced the iLoud portable speaker system, musicians who wanted to take advantage of the compact power of an iOS device and app-based rig had to settle for listening to their music over headphones (fine if you’re working alone) or using cheaply designed consumer-grade speakers (fine for Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber fans who only really want to hear their chipmunk-like vocals and not much else).

The iLoud system is designed for musicians who need to hear every subtle nuance across the entire frequency range in absolute clarity, whether it’s the deepest bass or the most ethereal treble.