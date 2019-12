This video is related to the February 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text of the reviews, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

In the following video, Guitar World's Paul Riario reviews the new Devin Townsend Signature PXD Vicious seven-string baritone guitar from Peavey, an axe which combines the deep tones of a baritone with the comfortable feel of a standard electric.