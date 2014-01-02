String Theory with Jimmy Brown: The Climactic Conclusion of My Original Solo Over the “Aeroplane” Vamp

These videos are bonus content related to the February 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Picking up where we left off, this month I’ll present the remainder of an original rock guitar solo I composed called “Loop Appeal,” which is played over a funky groove and “i-IV Dorian vamp” and inspired by the Red Hot Chili Peppers song “Aeroplane.”

There’s something about this tempo’s “pocket” (around 100 beats per minute), the key of G minor and, specifically, the Gm7-to-C chord vamp that feels ideally suited to the timbre of an overdriven electric guitar and the way the notes ring, as well as the feel of the string tension for bending.