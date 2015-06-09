2 Steps Back Share "Alone Tonight" — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s a fabulous and bouncy song from 2 Steps Back that lifted my mood immediately.

It’s the masterfully written “Alone Tonight” from their upcoming self-titled EP, due out June 16.

With a clappy snappy beat, and some sweet strings that underly heartfelt vocals, “Alone Tonight” rolls into a singalong chorus that’s permanently stuck in my head. It’s the summer anthem that’ll set you off on the right foot for beach walkin’ and moonlight rendezvous.

Because a girl like you shouldn’t be along tonight!

If this is any indication of the rest of their album, we’re in for a splendid ride!

The band shares, “‘Alone Tonight’ is a song that really made us push ourselves as a band. From a vocal and arrangement standpoint it's very different than what we've done in the past but then again it's almost familiar. The idea behind that song, of seeing a girl across a room and feeling like, ‘Hey she should have someone, she definitely has someone,’ we love! It's just a fun song and a great tune to close out our EP.

Check it out here.

2 Steps Back, or 2SB as they are commonly known, is comprised of the three Lowrey brothers — Kyle (lead vocals), Jake (lead guitar) and Wes (bass) — and close friend Dave Koscelny (drums). The group first formed 10 years ago in the small town of Lenapah, Oklahoma and their first single, "Off Romancing," charted on Texas Regional radio.

For the new EP, the band recorded in Nashville with renowned producer Fred Mollin who's worked and recorded with Jimmy Webb, Johnny Mathis, Billy Joel, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kris Kristofferson and many other legends.

The Oklahoma foursome – who've opened in major venues for artists like the Eli Young Band, Miranda Lambert, Frankie Ballard, Joe Nichols, among others – have a new EP that includes some songwriting heavy hitters.

“Boombox” was co-written by two country songwriter titans: Grammy Award-winning songwriter Gordie Sampson and acclaimed writer Brett Beavers. The four-song EP also includes the track “Alone Tonight,” co-written by Dan Smyers from Dan + Shay and well-regarded songwriters Bobby Huff, Andrew Albert and Blair Daly, as well as “Country Girl Swag” and “Revolve,” both written by 2SB, highlighting their strong songwriting ability.

Find out more at www.2sbmusic.com