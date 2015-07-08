'Game of Thrones' Theme Performed on an Oud — Video Finds

Bummed now that the latest season of Game of Thrones is over?

So are we! That’s why this super-cool cover of the theme from this epic show caught our eye. It’s performed on an oud by Ahmed Alshaiba.

A what? Yes, this clever multi-track cover has Alshaiba not only playing that traditional pear-shaped stringed instrument, but also percussion, guitar and keys.

Originally from Yemen and now in New York, Alshaiba has several smooth oud covers up on YouTube and is quite skilled at the instrument.

Find out more about him on Facebook.