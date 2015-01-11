2015 She Rocks Awards Full Event Lineup Announced

The Women’s International Music Network is thrilled to announce the complete lineup for the 2015 She Rocks Awards, taking place Fri., Jan. 23, 2015, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel in Anaheim, Calif., during the 2015 Winter NAMM show.

Tickets are available at www.sherocksawards.com.

With an impressive artist lineup and co-hosting duties being shared between WiMN Founder and Acoustic Nation editor, Laura B. Whitmore, and platinum-selling guitarist and solo artist Orianthi, the 2015 She Rocks Awards promise to be the most dynamic She Rocks Awards ceremony yet. Honorees include:

- Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist Colbie Caillat*

- Grammy Award-nominated saxophone player and singer-songwriter Mindi Abair*

- Iconic, platinum-selling all-female pop band The Bangles*

- Avedis Zildjian CEO Craigie Zildjian

- Beacock Music Co-Owner Gayle Beacock

- Vice President for Online Learning and Continuing Education/ CEO for Berklee’s award-winning online continuing education program, Berklee Online, Debbie Cavalier

- Vice President of Brand Marketing for C.F. Martin & Co, Amani Duncan

- Editor of Music Inc. and UpBeat Daily magazines, Katie Kailus

- Vice President of iconic Capitol Studios Paula Salvatore

*Also performing The She Rocks Awards will be kicked off by Americana band SHEL, and throughout the evening will feature an all-star house band led by acclaimed guitarist Gretchen Menn, and include Zepparella members Angeline Saris on bass, Clementine on drums, and guest keyboardist Jenna Paone. With featured performances, food and beverages, giveaways, a silent auction, networking opportunities and more, the third annual She Rocks Awards brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans, and media to celebrate women in music. A portion of the proceeds of the event will go to benefit the Girls Rock Camp Alliance.This event has sold out for the past two years and does not require a NAMM badge to attend.

The She Rocks Awards is sponsored by The Gretsch Company, Guitar Center, Seymour Duncan, The Avedis Zildjian Company, C.F. Martin & Co, Weber Mandolins, Fishman, 108 Rock Star Guitars, Casio, PRS Guitars, Yamaha, Berklee Online, Roland, Kind, LAWIM, International Musician, Making Music Magazine, 95.5 KLOS, OC Weekly, as well as NewBay Media, and their publications Guitar World, Guitar Player, Acoustic Nation, Bass Player, Electronic Musician and Keyboard Magazine.

Purchase tickets and find out more about the She Rocks Awards at www.sherocksawards.com.