"3 Doors Down Acoustic- Songs From the Basement" Tour Announced

3 Doors Down return to the road on January 10th in Reno, Nevada for "3 Doors Down Acoustic - Songs From The Basement." Alongside some of their biggest hits the band will reach into their extensive catalog to perform fan favorites rarely heard live.

Limited VIP tickets featuring on stage seating will be made available offering the rare chance to "sit in the basement with the band" in this intimate, live setting. On hitting the road to perform acoustically, Singer Brad Arnold shares, "We experimented with an acoustic show in Nashville and had such a great response that we decided to take it on the road. We’ve never toured like this before, some of these songs have never been played live!”

Last week, 3 Doors Down staged the 10th annual The Better Life Foundation concert on November 16 at Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi. The long-term mission of the foundation is to make a positive change in the lives of children in need of food, shelter, and medical assistance, and to enhance the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Funds raised are distributed to organizations and hospitals that fulfill the band's mission to enable children to develop their potential, achieve their goals, and become caring and responsible adults.

Operating with the mission statement, "Changing the World, One Life at a Time," 3 Doors Down has committed their energies over the past decade to make a tangible contribution for those in need through this annual event, and continuous efforts to generate funding to support these goals.

In November 2012, 3 Doors Down released The Greatest Hits, returning to the rock charts with the Top 5 hit "One Light." The collection features nine #1 remixed and re-mastered hits, alongside three new songs. The band then staged three successful North American co-headline runs with Daughtry. 3 Doors Down also toured overseas, visiting Russia for the first time alongside appearances in Dubai, Mexico, and across the European continent performing for hundreds of thousands of fans.

Initial confirmed appearances include:

1/10/14 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino

1/11/14 Henderson, NV Green Valley Ranch Resort

1/14/14 West Hollywood, CA House of Blues

1/15/14 Visalia, CA Visalia Fox Theater

1/17/14 Lincoln City, OR Chinook Winds Casino

1/18/14 Lincoln City, OR Chinook Winds Casino

1/20/14 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

1/21/14 San Diego, CA House of Blues

1/23/14 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

1/24/14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Resort and Casino Showroom

1/26/14 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

1/27/14 Park City, UT Park City Live

1/30/14 Catoosa, OK The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

1/31/14 Newkirk, OK First Council Casino Event Center

2/1/14 Concho, OK Lucky Star Casino

Additional appearances will be announced in the coming weeks. Find out more at http://www.3doorsdown.com