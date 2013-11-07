Band of the Day Music Discovery App Launches on Android

Since launching in the Apple App Store in September 2011, Band of the Day has become one of the premier music discovery apps on iOS devices. Now, the award-winning FREE app (iPhone App of the Year 2011 Runner Up to Instagram), developed by 955 Dreams, is available worldwide in the Google Play Store for Android 4.0 devices and higher, and is currently featured in the "Play Pick" category worldwide.

Band of the Day for Android features a stunning user interface which reveals just one expertly-curated artist a day, every single day, in a calendar-like grid. Users are also able to listen to a selection of full-play songs (commercial-free and uninterrupted), read band biographies, view videos and photographs, and share new discoveries with their social networks. Completely unique to the Android version is the ability to easily browse through a list of archived bands, and unlock content from over 800 previously-featured artists.

"As our reach grows across multiple platforms, we're even more committed to our mission of music discovery. Not only has Band of the Day allowed so many users around the world the ability to easily discover new sounds, but it's also become a great tool for the music industry to break bands. We've often had bands get back in touch after their features, telling us that being selected as a Band of the Day resulted in noticeable spikes in social media engagement and digital sales. It's empowering to us, as a company of music lovers, to be able to play a role in exposing great talent to new audiences." says Amanda Van West, Music Editor at Band of the Day.

With a track record of award-winning iOS apps, most recently the event discovery and ticketing app Applauze (which was named as Apple's Editors' Choice in March), 955 Dreams has established itself as a leading company in the mobile lifestyle and entertainment space. Now, with the launch of Band of the Day on Android, this is the first time the company is expanding beyond iOS.

"Band of the Day on Android has easily been the biggest request from our users the past year. The reason BoD exists, is to promote great young talent to true music lovers across the world and we couldn't honestly say that we were living up to its mission without an Android app. Every single bit of this app has been as lovingly crafted in-house as the iOS version. We think you're going to love the experience on your Android devices - nothing like it exists in the Google Play store and we're excited for the launch!" says Kiran Bellubbi, Founder, CEO of 955 Dreams.

Band of the Day is now available for free, worldwide, in the Google Play Store (Android 4.0 devices and higher) and the App Store (iOS 5.0 and higher).