Beck Releases “Heart is a Drum” Video

Having been teased for days at heartisadrum.tumblr.com and during Beck's performance on The Colbert Report, the video for "Heart Is A Drum" can now be viewed in its entirety below.
Beck also performed "Heaven's Ladder" on The Colbert Report, from the Beck Song Reader compilation album released today by Warby Parker/Capitol Records.
Available at smarturl.it/BeckSongReader, the album is an all-star collection of interpretations of the legendary Beck Song Reader – 20 Beck compositions released exclusively as stunningly illustrated sheet music in partnership with McSweeney's – by the likes of Jack White, Jeff Tweedy, Jarvis Cocker, Jason Isbell, Fun., David Johansen, Jack Black, Juanes, and several more including Beck himself.
Directed by Sophie Muller and shot in Bergman-esque black and white, "Heart Is A Drum" finds Beck in a rural backwoods limbo, encountering figures from his past, present and possible future-including one with an uncanny resemblance to his former self as captured in 1993's immortal "Loser" clip.
"Heart Is A Drum" is the latest single from Beck's overwhelmingly acclaimed Morning Phase (Capitol). Still lodged in the Top 100 some 21 weeks since its February 25 release, the album has been hailed as one of if not Beck's finest effort to date.
BECK 2014 TOUR
- 08/14/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Pioneer Park
- 08/15/14 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks
- 08/19/14 - Vancouver, BC - Deer Lake Park
- 08/20/14 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park
- 08/21/14 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
- 08/23/14 - Monterey, CA - First City Festival
- 08/29-31/14 - Stradbally, Ireland - Electric Picnic
- 09/04/14 - Isle of Wight, UK - Bestival
- 09/06/14 - Portmeirion, UK - Festival No. 6
- 09/08/14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Heineken Music Hall
- 09/10/14 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
- 09/11/14 - Paris, France - Zenith
- 09/13/14 - Madrid, Spain - dcode Festival
- 10/03/14 - Austin, TX - ACL Music Festival
- 10/10/14 - Austin, TX - ACL Music Festival
Find out more at beck.com