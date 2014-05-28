Beth Orton's ‘Central Reservation’ Reissue Due July 8

Beth Orton's Central Reservation album will be re-issued by 3 Loop Music as a 2CD expanded edition to be distributed in the US by MVD Entertainment Group.

Released in 1999, the album received a Mercury Music Prize nomination and helped Orton earn a BRIT Award in 2000 for Best British Female.

The follow up to her acclaimed debut Trailer Park, Central Reservation featured the hit singles "Stolen Car" and "Central Reservation" and spent 56 weeks in the album charts, selling over 500,000 copies.

The album is also featured in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

Watch Orton’s video for the album’s title track below:

Re-issued for the first time with a second disc of bonus material compiled by Orton, the album contains key b-sides, including the "Spiritual Life Ibadon" remix of the title track plus unreleased live recordings and demos.

The expanded packaging includes brand new sleevenotes and a new interview with Orton. She recalls, "Listening back to the record now, I enjoy hearing the melodies and how I played with them and the words. The making of records is often a period of redemption for me and the recording of Central Reservation was the actualising of all my most positive hopes and wishes."

