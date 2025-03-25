“Building on the pedal that put OBNE on the map”: Old Blood Noise Endeavors turns its flagship oil-can delay into a dark and mysterious “multi-tool”

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist, Bass Player ) published

The Black Fountain Stereo benefits from greater control over parameters, MIDI compatibility, and a spellbinding stereo spread

Old Blood Noise Endeavours Black Fountain Stereo Delay
(Image credit: Old Blood Noise Endeavours)

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has announced a reprised version of its hit oil-can delay, dubbed the Black Fountain Stereo. With it, its makers believe it has created a powerful “multi-tool” beyond traditional delay pedal functionality.

The firm describes the new unit is “building on the inimitable Black Fountain, a pedal that put OBNE on the map” and sweeping changes include a broader control set, a stereo spread, and MIDI and expression pedal compatibility, making it a versatile pedalboard companion.

At its core is the same inspiring delay tone that made the original Black Fountain so successful, offering “spinning, warm and modulating” sounds. It also packs a little grit “perfect for chorusing, doubling, slap back, and long rhythmic delays”.

There’s plenty of knob fiddling on offer thanks to a motley crew of controls. Rate, Depth, Tone, Grit, and Feedback all grant dominion over the sound and shape of the pedal's delays, while there are dedicated Time dials for the left and right side of the stereo mix.

Rate and Depth dictate the modulation and speed specifically, Tone shapes the warmth of the repeats, and Grit injects a little overdrive into those repeats.

A Dry/Wet blend ensures clarity isn’t lost for those who don’t want to get sucked into noisy territories, and a Space control – those last three presented as mini switches – defines the mono delay mode or stereo width and adds diffusion past the noon position.

There are six subdivisions to unlock and experiment with by holding the Tap footswitch, and “infinite feedback” is also an option. That control can also be used as a preset switcher, and the MIDI functionality eliminates the need for on-stage tap dancing.

Old Blood Noise Endeavors Presents - Black Fountain Stereo - YouTube Old Blood Noise Endeavors Presents - Black Fountain Stereo - YouTube
Watch On

The Black Fountain Stereo offers mono and stereo in/outs, an analog dry through, and top-mounted jacks with soft-switching. There are also selectable Buffered Trails or True Bypass modes, and a player’s preferred mono/stereo voicings can also be saved into a bank of presets, although there is no explicit mention of how many preset slots are available.

For anyone familiar with the firm's strange approach to promo videos, this latest and rather surreal film will not come as a surprise. But it does at least get fairly quickly to the crux of the matter; that this pedal offers some dark and dirt-flecked sounds, with a stereo functionality that helps players capitalize on the sounds of two different amps simultaneously.

Image 1 of 3
Old Blood Noise Endeavours Black Fountain Stereo Delay
(Image credit: Old Blood Noise Endeavours)

Electric guitar and bass players alike can wreak havoc with this thing, and there are plenty of different textures ready to be extracted from within.

Hand-made in OBNE's Oklahoma HQ, it's powered by the usual 9V plug and is available in three colorways – Cream, which is the standard edition, and special Terracotta and Slate editions.

Each model costs $299 and is available to order now.

Visit Old Blood Noise for more.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitar pedals
Wampler Cryptid Fuzz

“A brand-new fuzz experience”: Why Wampler thinks its Swiss army Cryptid fuzz pedal is a “classic in the making”
Joe Bonamassa

“I am beyond blown away that this is now in my possession”: Joe Bonamassa now owns Rory Gallagher’s Number 1 Rangemaster – the same treble booster that gave Brian May his tonal breakthrough
Ben Eller

“Bill, Troy and I were rocking it – I took a step back, only to clip my heel on a monitor wedge. I went ass-over-teakettle”: How Ben Eller went from Mastodon super-fan to filling in for Brent Hinds – and taking it all in his stride
See more latest
Most Popular
Lindsay Ell performs at the Lasso Montreal festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 19, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec
“I didn’t even know what we would play. He would just be like, ‘Honey, we’re in G.’ And I’d be like, ‘Okay, here we go’”: When she was just a teenager, Lindsay Ell was playing blues with Buddy Guy – and being mentored by Randy Bachman
Kiss 1984
“I’ve always missed being in Kiss”: Kiss announce unmasked Vegas show with former guitarist Bruce Kulick, as Gene Simmons postpones 17 solo dates
Left-Jason Sinay performs onstage during The Jubilee - A Celebration of Jerry Garcia presented by The Bluegrass Situation at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California; Right-Neil Young performs at the Autism Speaks Light Up The Blues 6 Concert at The Greek Theatre on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
“I looked out into the audience and saw Neil Young sitting in the middle – I froze”: How Mike Campbell sideman Jason Sinay ended up playing with his hero after spotting him in the crowd
Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper
“It licked me!” Nita Strauss gets licked in the face by Alice Cooper's snake while playing – but doesn't drop a note
Dave Mustaine
“Why didn't nu-metal bands do any solos? They couldn't do solos. Thank God that genre went away”: Dave Mustaine says nu-metal guitarists aversion to solos was down to a lack of lead talent – not stylistic choice
Dean Vengeance Select
“It is clear that lawsuits like this in the guitar industry are just not worth the time and expense”: Dean owner issues response to court loss over Gibson trademark verdict
Paul Wagstaff is wearing a hat and leather jacket, and sitting on a jukebox
“He was a one-off… We will never see his like again”: Paul ‘Wags’ Wagstaff, guitarist for Happy Mondays, Black Grape and Paris Angels, has died aged 60
Warren Haynes stands with his signature Gibson Les Paul
“We’re all looking for new inspiration. Some of us have been playing humbuckers for a long, long time”: Are we witnessing a P-90 renaissance? Warren Haynes has his say
Left-Hans Zimmer performs on stage accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra during The Sound of 007 in concert at The Royal Albert Hall on October 04, 2022 in London, England; Right-Paul McCartney performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England
“I had a phone call from Paul McCartney, and he wanted me to come in and work with him…” How a Beatle helped Hans Zimmer conquer his stage fright with some priceless advice
A Gibson Flying V and a Dean Schenker Brothers V
“The jury’s decision reinforces the validity and strength of Gibson’s intellectual property rights”: Gibson emerges victorious in copyright infringement retrial battle with Dean