Better Than Ezra Premiere Official Video for “Crazy Lucky”

Better Than Ezra premiere the official music video for “Crazy Lucky." The track is off the band’s new album All Together Now (The End Records) now available on iTunes here.

Better Than Ezra asked their loyal fans, dubbed “Ezralites,” to submit their craziest and/or luckiest moment in their lives. In the end, the video serves as a visual scrapbook of both the band and the fans’ journey throughout the years.

“Our fans have been with us for over 20 years,” says Tom Drummond bass player and founding member of Better Than Ezra. “This was our chance to say thank you and to have Ezralites be a part of the new album. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”

View the video here:

All Together Now is the band’s eighth studio album that was produced by Grammy nominated mixer/producer Tony Hoffer (Fitz and the Tantrums, M83, Beck, Silversun Pickups). The album is a collection of crisp, electro-pop inspired songs.

Themed around chance, the album spins out from the serendipity-marveling “Crazy Lucky” into reflective, if relatable, fare such as the vibratory, folk-inflected “Insane,” the falsetto-kissed “One Heart Beating,” and the more sprawling “The Great Unknown.”

“We made an album that was poppier and more concise songwriting,” says lead singer / songwriter Kevin Griffin. “We wanted to give our old fans something familiar, but we wanted to attract new fans.

This is evident in the band’s first single “Crazy Lucky” hit No. #37 on the Top 40 Hot AC Charts.

Later this month, the band will partner up with Live Nation and Yahoo to live-stream their September 21, 2014 concert live from House of Blues, Anaheim. They are one of the bands scheduled to perform on the Live Nation Channel on Yahoo Screen - streaming 365 concerts over a 12-month period - including acts such as OneRepublic, Justin Timberlake, Panic! At The Disco, and more.

Better Than Ezra quickly became a staple in the ‘90s pop/rock scene following their debut album Deluxe in 1995 via Elektra and immediately releasing two new albums within three years of being signed. Friction, Baby, released in 1996, and How Does Your Garden Grow? In 2001, Better Than Ezra released the critically acclaimed Closer, followed by Before the Robots in 2005. The latter featured the hit “Juicy,” licensed by several commercials and brands, was also featured in the promotional advertisements for the popular ABC television series Desperate Housewives.

The band is currently on tour in support of the upcoming release. For updated tour dates or to purchase tickets, please visit www.betterthanezra.com.