Boss VE-2 Vocal Harmonist Pedal — Gear Demo

I was lucky enough to get my hands on the Boss VE-2 Vocal Harmonist pedal (or my feet?).
And once I tried it, I really didn’t want to part with it.
Aside from adding cool vocal harmonies, reverb and delay to my voice, well, it’s just fun. I can sound like a whole chorus now if I want to!
I recorded this short overview so you can get a taste of what this wonderful and easy-to-use pedal can do. Really, just plug in, tweak a bit and full speed ahead!
In this video, I’ll give you a quick run down and then I’ll play the chorus of one of my songs using three different harmony settings so you can get a feel for the choices you have. I’ve mixed the harmonies up higher than I would just playing out, but now you can really hear the difference.
I highly recommend the Boss VE-2 Vocal Harmonist for singer/songwriters, bands and anyone who wants to add in some harmonies. It’s a great little powerhouse of a pedal!
Check it out:
More info about the VE-2:
Combining sophisticated sound with simple operation, the VE-2 delivers a complete effects solution for all singers, particularly those that perform with guitar.
This portable, battery-powered stompbox has everything you need to create polished, studio-quality sounds everywhere you sing, from concert stages and street performances to practicing and having fun at home.
The VE-2 magically creates beautiful harmonized vocals that follow your singing, with pitch that automatically tracks the chords played on a connected guitar, a preset key, or a combination of the two. Using one of these three operation modes, it’s easy to create perfect real-time harmonies in any key, even if you have no experience with gear or music theory.
In addition to harmony, the VE-2 provides essential effects to enhance your voice, such as high-quality reverb/delay and an enhancer with real-time pitch correction. Also included is a USB audio function that allows you to connect to your computer and easily capture impressive VE-2 vocal sounds for music recordings, social media videos, and more.
- Real-time vocal harmonies and high-quality effects in an affordable, easy-to-operate pedal
- Auto Harmony function automatically detects chords played on a connected guitar and generates perfectly matching harmonies, even during mid-song key changes
- Solo singers can create harmonies by manually setting the song key with a dedicated panel knob
- Hybrid mode creates harmonies based on both guitar chord input and the manual key setting, perfect for songs where the guitar part transitions between rhythm and lead playing
- 24 harmony types to choose from (12 one- and two-voice harmonies plus variations that provide even fuller sounds)
- Friendly user interface that’s simple to use, even for vocalists not familiar with using effects
- Easily dial up reverb and delay effects with a single knob
- Enhance function controls dynamics and applies subtle pitch correction as you sing
- Three memories for storing favorite settings
- Runs on four AA-size batteries or optional PSA-series AC adapter
- XLR mic input with phantom power (phantom power is available even when running on batteries)
- USB audio function for capturing processed vocal sounds into your computer