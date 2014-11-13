Boss VE-2 Vocal Harmonist Pedal — Gear Demo

I was lucky enough to get my hands on the Boss VE-2 Vocal Harmonist pedal (or my feet?).

And once I tried it, I really didn’t want to part with it.

Aside from adding cool vocal harmonies, reverb and delay to my voice, well, it’s just fun. I can sound like a whole chorus now if I want to!

I recorded this short overview so you can get a taste of what this wonderful and easy-to-use pedal can do. Really, just plug in, tweak a bit and full speed ahead!

In this video, I’ll give you a quick run down and then I’ll play the chorus of one of my songs using three different harmony settings so you can get a feel for the choices you have. I’ve mixed the harmonies up higher than I would just playing out, but now you can really hear the difference.

I highly recommend the Boss VE-2 Vocal Harmonist for singer/songwriters, bands and anyone who wants to add in some harmonies. It’s a great little powerhouse of a pedal!

Check it out:

We’re giving away one of this babies in the month of November 2014. Enter here>>

More info about the VE-2:

Combining sophisticated sound with simple operation, the VE-2 delivers a complete effects solution for all singers, particularly those that perform with guitar.

This portable, battery-powered stompbox has everything you need to create polished, studio-quality sounds everywhere you sing, from concert stages and street performances to practicing and having fun at home.

The VE-2 magically creates beautiful harmonized vocals that follow your singing, with pitch that automatically tracks the chords played on a connected guitar, a preset key, or a combination of the two. Using one of these three operation modes, it’s easy to create perfect real-time harmonies in any key, even if you have no experience with gear or music theory.

In addition to harmony, the VE-2 provides essential effects to enhance your voice, such as high-quality reverb/delay and an enhancer with real-time pitch correction. Also included is a USB audio function that allows you to connect to your computer and easily capture impressive VE-2 vocal sounds for music recordings, social media videos, and more.

Real-time vocal harmonies and high-quality effects in an affordable, easy-to-operate pedal

Auto Harmony function automatically detects chords played on a connected guitar and generates perfectly matching harmonies, even during mid-song key changes

Solo singers can create harmonies by manually setting the song key with a dedicated panel knob

Hybrid mode creates harmonies based on both guitar chord input and the manual key setting, perfect for songs where the guitar part transitions between rhythm and lead playing

24 harmony types to choose from (12 one- and two-voice harmonies plus variations that provide even fuller sounds)

Friendly user interface that’s simple to use, even for vocalists not familiar with using effects

Easily dial up reverb and delay effects with a single knob

Enhance function controls dynamics and applies subtle pitch correction as you sing

Three memories for storing favorite settings

Runs on four AA-size batteries or optional PSA-series AC adapter

XLR mic input with phantom power (phantom power is available even when running on batteries)

USB audio function for capturing processed vocal sounds into your computer

Find out more here>>