NAMM 2015: Boss Announces VE-1 Vocal Echo Stompbox for Vocalists

Boss has announced the VE-1 Vocal Echo, a compact stompbox designed for singers.

Packed with a selection of impressive ambience effects plus automatic pitch correction, doubling, and more, the VE-1 allows performing vocalists to easily enrich their sound with studio-quality processing.

Battery powered and affordable, the VE-1 also features USB connectivity for capturing vocal sounds in a computer.

Like the other members of Boss’ popular VE family of vocal processors, the VE-1 makes it simple for any singer to get great sounds right away. The panel is intuitive to operate, with dedicated knobs and buttons for various functions and a large footswitch for turning the VE-1 on/off while performing.

The VE-1 includes seven ambience presets created with sophisticated processing, giving users quick access to a range of pleasing effects that beautifully compliment the voice. The Level knob controls the depth of ambience, while the Tone knob is used to vary the sound color from dark to bright.

Pressing the Double button instantly adds a rich effect that sounds like two singers singing the same part together, while the Enhance button evens out vocals for a more refined sound.

Automatic chromatic pitch correction is also included in the VE-1. A single-knob control allows users to dial in everything from minor correction for pitch stability to the exaggerated tuning effects heard on many of today’s biggest hits.

The Memory function lets vocalists store a favorite setting for instant recall at any time. Both the Memory and Double functions can be controlled from an optional footswitch such as the BOSS FS-7.

Via USB, users can record their voice along with the VE-1’s effects directly into their computer. This is ideal for creating songs in music production software, and also provides a simple way to achieve polished vocal sounds while recording performances for social media videos.

The VE-1’s XLR input is compatible with a variety of pro microphone types, including condenser mics that require phantom power. An XLR output provides an easy connection to a PA mixer, while the Phones/Line Out jack allows for private practice and connecting to line-level devices.

