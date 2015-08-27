Breedlove Stringed Instruments Introduces New All Myrtlewood Guitar

If you are familiar with the Breedlove Oregon Series, then you are acquainted with Breedlove's affinity for crafting instruments using a historically versatile tonewood, called Myrtlewood.

Breedlove is the first large scale U.S. manufacturer to incorporate this fantastic tonewood in a production line of instruments.

Myrtlewood as a top tonewood yields jaw-dropping aesthetics.

Colin Besancon, Breedlove Brand Manager explains, "Myrtlewood is a phenomenal tonewood to have at our disposal - because the wood is visually stunning and every piece is unique, the tone is a luthier's dream.”

He continues, “In short, tonally, if rosewood and maple were to have a baby, it would be Myrtlewood. You get all of the accentuated clarity in the high notes without the chime as well as the dynamic presence in the low end."

The Breedlove craftsmen spend the majority of their days working with and around some of the most visually stunning, and sonically profound, instruments in the world. While every USA-made instrument is crafted with a high level of dedication and appreciation for the tonewoods - it's quite remarkable to experience the level of passion the craftsmen have for the new Myrtlewood instruments.

“Ask ten craftsmen which Oregon LTD is their favorite - and you're sure to get 10 different answers. Every set is completely unique - with varying levels of complexity in the tonal characteristics, figure and pattern. In a world where everything is becoming mass produced, homogenized - the uniqueness of each Myrtlewood instrument is, on some level, reassuring that perhaps authenticity is not yet dead,” Besancon adds.

Experience the Oregon series and the wonderfully balanced tone of Myrtlewood at your local Breedlove dealer. Visit breedlovemusic.com for more.

Full Specs:

• $1,799 MAP/$2,399 MSRP

• Solid Myrtlewood top

• Solid Myrtlewood back and sides

• Hard Rock Maple neck

• Ebony fretboard/bridge

• Black binding

• 1 3/4” nut width

• 25” scale length

• LR Baggs EAS VTC pickup

• Hardshell Case

• Concert and Parlor body shapes

• Handcrafted in Bend, OR, U.S.A.