Colbie Caillat to be Honored at 2015 She Rocks Awards

Today the Women’s International Music Network (The WiMN) announced that it will honor Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum artist Colbie Caillat with a Video of the Year award for her song “Try” at the 2015 She Rocks Awards.

Recognizing women who stand out as role models in the music industry, the live awards event takes place on January 23, 2015 at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel during the NAMM Show.

Colbie Caillat is a two time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter who has sold over six million albums and ten million singles worldwide. Her breakthrough hit "Bubbly" remains "one of the best-selling digital tracks in history" and her multi-platinum debut COCO hit #5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart upon release, while her sophomore set Breakthrough landed at #1.

From 2011's All of You, "Brighter Than The Sun" went platinum and enjoyed over twenty film and television placements. She's also played sold out venues everywhere alongside iconic artists from John Mayer to Sheryl Crow. Beyond music, she's an avowed spokesperson and supporter for ASPCA, the Surfrider Foundation, Save The Music, Farm Sanctuary, and The Humane Society of the United States.

Most recently, Caillat released her fourth studio album Gypsy Heart, which features her hit single "Try." Co-written by legendary producer and singer-songwriter, Babyface, "Try" has become one of the biggest performing songs featured as iTunes "Single Of The Week." What's more, the companion video for the song has become an online phenomenon, quickly amassing 30 million views. For additional information visit www.colbiecaillat.com.

“The first time I watched Colbie Caillat’s video for ‘Try,’ I was moved to tears. It is such a special video, and very empowering both visually and lyrically. I am delighted and proud to honor her with a She Rocks Award,” commented Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the Women’s International Music Network.

Watch Caillat's award-winning video here:

The WiMN recently announced additional 2015 She Rocks Awards honorees. Grammy award-nominated saxophone player and singer/songwriter Mindi Abair; iconic, platinum-selling all-female pop band The Bangles; as well as industry leaders Gayle Beacock, Debbie Cavalier, Amani Duncan, Katie Kailus, Paula Salvatore and Craigie Zildjian will be recognized at this year’s event. Americana band SHEL will open the show.

The 2015 She Rocks Awards will be co-hosted by platinum-selling guitarist and solo artist Orianthi and the Women’s International Music Network founder and writer/editor Laura B. Whitmore. Now in its third year, the event pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show.

With featured performances, food and beverages, giveaways, a silent auction, networking opportunities and more, the She Rocks Awards brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans, and media to celebrate women in music. A portion of the proceeds of the event will go to benefit the Girls Rock Camp Alliance.

This event has sold out for the past two years and does not require a NAMM badge to attend. The She Rocks Awards will take place on January 23, 2015 from 6:00pm to 8:30pm in the Pacific Ballroom at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel. Tickets are on sale now here>>

The She Rocks Awards is sponsored by The Gretsch Company, Guitar Center, The Avedis Zildjian Company, C.F. Martin & Co, Weber Mandolins, Fishman, Casio, PRS Guitars, Berklee Online, Roland, LAWIM, International Musician, Making Music Magazine, 95.5 KLOS, as well as NewBay Media, and their publications Guitar World, Guitar Player, Acoustic Nation, Bass Player, Electronic Musician and Keyboard Magazine.

Purchase tickets and find out more about the She Rocks Awards at www.sherocksawards.com.

Photo by Kurt Iswarienko