The Damn Choir Releases 'Creatures of Habit' February 7, See Video For "Creatures" Now

Creatures of Habit by the Damn Choir comes out on February 7th and they will celebrate in the traditional fashion: by touring. The kick off show in Chicago takes place at the Hideout that evening before they hit the road. The first video for the title track is out and features some pretty terrific footage of the band rocking in a really beautiful ruined church. See below!

The Damn Choir’s Gordon Robertson has a saying that encapsulates his worldview. Laughing, he shares it: “I have no problem with God but I don’t like his fan club.” Robertson grew up with a sincere fear of hell and damnation – he was home schooled in a fundamentalist household, the result of a brother who was cured of an inoperable brain tumor via faith healing.

Despite his growing skepticism as a young boy, his fear of eternal flames kept him compliant until high school, when he found music. “I disliked the music in our church because it seemed insincere. I wanted to write a proper hymn, about what really goes on.” Robertson’s quest resulted in 25 new songs, pared down to 13 for Creatures of Habit, out February 7th, 2013. Produced by Bryce Goggin (Antony and the Johnsons, Apples In Stereo, Swans, Dean & Britta), it was recorded live to tape at Trout Studio in Brooklyn during the fall of 2013. Mastered by Fred Kevorkian (Willie Nelson, The Walkmen, The White Stripes, Iggy Pop), the album features sparkling tunes with off-kilter rhythms and warm guitar/cello accompaniment to Robertson’s rough-hewn vocals, delivered with a slight quaver that belies his heartache.

Standout tracks include the title track, “Radiator” and “Violet,” named for the producer’s daughter. “'Radiator' is about a cold, lonely Chicago winter. The song is based on me telling the story of a broken relationship to my broken radiator. The song also touches on the Carl Sandburg's poem "Chicago" with a line I borrowed "The City of Big Shoulders," explained Robertson. “’Violet” was originally written as a punk rock song, as punk rock as The Damn Choir can get. We were demoing all tracks and sending them to Bryce. He heard the song and wanted us to change the lyrics and the melody. We changed to whole the feel of the song, thanks to our new drummer Marty Kane.”

The Damn Choir is Robertson on vocals and acoustic guitar, Katy Myers on cello, Otis “The Bearded Angel” Duffy on electric guitar, bassist Brandon Stein, keyboardist Gwen Klemenz, percussionist Jack McClain and drummer Marty Kane. Robertson formed the band in 2009, the year after moving to Chicago from Cleveland; after some early line-up changes, The Damn Choir has solidified into a cohesive unit whose players harbor genuine affection for each other.

View the video for "Creatures" here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

Fri Feb 7 Chicago, IL The Hideout

Sat Feb 8 Grand Rapids, MI Mulligans

Sun Feb 9 Ypsilanti, MI Woodruff's

Mon Feb 10 Detroit, MI PJ's Lager House

Tue Feb 11 Toledo, OH Frankie's Inner City

Wed Feb 12 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

Thu Feb 13 Buffalo, NY Gypsy Parlor

Fri Feb 14 Binghamton, NY The Lost Dogs

Sat Feb 15 Boston, MA The Midway Cafe

Sun Feb 16 Providence, RI Parlour

Mon Feb 17 New Haven, CT Anna Liffey's

Tue Feb 18 New York, NY Arlenes Grocery

Wed Feb 19 Brooklyn, NY The Rock Shop

Thu Feb 20 Philadelphia, PA JR's

Fri Feb 21 Baltimore, MD Club K

Sat Feb 22 Washington, DC The Pinch

Sun Feb 23 Charlottesville, VA The Whisky Jar

Mon Feb 24 Charlotte, NC Crown Station

Tue Feb 25 Athens, GA Caledonia Lounge

Thu Feb 27 Nashville, TN The End

Fri Feb 28 Hot Springs, AR Maxine's Live

Sat Mar 1 Little Rock, AR Stickyz

Sun Mar 2 St. Louis, MO Lemmons

Tue Mar 4 Lawrence, KS The Relay

Tue Mar 18 Kansas City, MO Davey's

Wed Mar 19 Lexington, KY TBA

Thu Mar 20 Louisville, KY New Vintage

Fri Mar 21 Indianapolis, IN Melody Inn

Find out more at www.thedamnchoir.com