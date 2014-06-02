David Gray Announces North American Summer Tour

David Gray has announced a North American Summer Tour in conjunction with the release of his tenth studio album, Mutineers.
The album releases out June 17.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6 for the 23-city outing that kicks off in Boston, MA on August 1 at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion.
As a special offer for fans, a digital download of Mutineers will be included with every ticket.
The artist recently wrapped a series of exclusive spring theater dates that sold out in minutes.
Watch the video for Mutineers track, “Gulls”:
Tour Dates
1-Aug Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
4-Aug New York, NY Theatre at Madison Square Garden
5-Aug Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre
7-Aug Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
8-Aug Charlotte, NC Uptown Amphitheatre at the Music Factory
9-Aug Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
11-Aug Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater
12-Aug Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre
13-Aug Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
15-Aug Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
16-Aug Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion
17-Aug Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook
18-Aug Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
20-Aug Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
21-Aug Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre*
22-Aug Boise, ID Idaho Botanical Garden
23-Aug Troutdale, OR Edgefield
25-Aug Redmond, WA Marymoor Park Concerts
26-Aug Vancouver, B.C. Queen Elizabeth Theatre
28-Aug Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre
29-Aug Reno, NV Silver Legacy Casino
30-Aug Las Vegas, NV The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
31-Aug San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
3-Sep Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
*date already on sale.
For more information please visit davidgray.com.