David Gray Announces North American Summer Tour

David Gray has announced a North American Summer Tour in conjunction with the release of his tenth studio album, Mutineers.

The album releases out June 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6 for the 23-city outing that kicks off in Boston, MA on August 1 at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion.

As a special offer for fans, a digital download of Mutineers will be included with every ticket.

The artist recently wrapped a series of exclusive spring theater dates that sold out in minutes.

Watch the video for Mutineers track, “Gulls”:

Tour Dates

1-Aug Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

4-Aug New York, NY Theatre at Madison Square Garden

5-Aug Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre

7-Aug Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

8-Aug Charlotte, NC Uptown Amphitheatre at the Music Factory

9-Aug Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

11-Aug Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater

12-Aug Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre

13-Aug Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

15-Aug Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

16-Aug Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

17-Aug Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook

18-Aug Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

20-Aug Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

21-Aug Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre*

22-Aug Boise, ID Idaho Botanical Garden

23-Aug Troutdale, OR Edgefield

25-Aug Redmond, WA Marymoor Park Concerts

26-Aug Vancouver, B.C. Queen Elizabeth Theatre

28-Aug Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

29-Aug Reno, NV Silver Legacy Casino

30-Aug Las Vegas, NV The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

31-Aug San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

3-Sep Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

*date already on sale.

For more information please visit davidgray.com.