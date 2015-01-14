Deleasa Shares a Pair of Live Acoustic Videos — Exclusive

We are very excited to share a pair of superb acoustic performances from Deleasa.

So nice to these stripped down to the soul of the song arrangements.

And Michael Deleasa agrees. "I was taught the key to a great songs is if it can stand alone with a acoustic guitar and vocal,” he shares.

First up is “Kisses Blow.” A guitar riff or two propel this song forward, interweaving with the cool, rhythmic melody.

The studio version of this song is more funkified, but here we get the full meaning of the sweet lyrics.

“Kisses Blow”

Then we dive right into “Heart of Stone.” This super cool song reminds me of the melody from Sam Cooke’s “You Send Me,” but with a folky twist…at least in this acoustic version.

It’s clear that Michael Deleasa knows how to not only create an excellent turn of phrase both lyrically and melodically, he also knows how to deliver in this intimate setting.

“Heart of Stone”

Having previously toured in direct support to Olly Murs, Jason Castro, and The Jonas Brothers, Deleasa just wrapped up his GranTourismo tour with Nick Thomas (formerly of The Spill Canvas). Reminiscent of Mayer Hawthorne and Allen Stone, Deleasa's influences range from Jamiroquai and Al Green, to A Tribe Called Quest and Flume.

For more information, please visit: http://deleasa.com/