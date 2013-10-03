The Devil Makes Three Tour in Support of "I'm A Stranger Here"

This fall The Devil Makes Three will embark upon a month long tour of the United States in support of their forthcoming full-length release I'm A Stranger Here, out October 29 on New West Records.
The Santa Cruz, Calif. by way of Vermont trio will showcase songs from the new Buddy Miller-produced album. On the heels of the band's performance at the recent American Music Festival in Nashville, and a return to San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival this Sunday, October 6th, the fall tour will kick off Halloween night in Colorado Springs and include shows at Webster Hall in New York, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and the Metro in Chicago.
Part road songs, part heartbreakers and part barnburners, I'm A Stranger Here is described by frontman Pete Bernhard as a "very dark record thematically, lyrically and sonically."
Download lead single "Stranger" for free via The Devil Makes Three Facebook page.
Recorded at Dan Auberbach's (The Black Keys) Easy Eye Sound in Nashville, the 10-track collection features the drummer-less acoustic threesome of singer/guitarist Bernhard, guitarist/banjoist Cooper McBean and stand up bassist Lucia Turino coloring their songs with an expanded sonic palette - percussion, strings, electric guitar, fiddle, vibes and a variety of horns are used to powerful effect.
Since their first album in 2002, The Devil Makes Three has released a steady stream of well-received studio LPs as well as two live albums that have captured their deft musicianship and the rollicking and ragged intensity of their epic, sweat-soaked performances they are so beloved for.
Here they perform "Hallelu" at the Fresh Grass Festival.
This summer the band played with Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, Willie Nelson, Trampled By Turtles and Yonder Mountain String Band. They are also regulars on the festival circuit and veterans at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Treasure Island, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Pickathon and many others.
- THE DEVIL MAKES THREE TOUR DATES
- October 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
- October 31 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
- November 2 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
- November 5 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
- November 6 - Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose Tap House
- November 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
- November 8 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
- November 9 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
- November 10 - Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub
- November 12 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
- November 13 - Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre
- November 14 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre
- November 15 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
- November 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
- November 17 - Charlottesvile, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
- November 19 - Baltimore, MD @ 8 x 10 Club
- November 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
- November 22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
- November 23 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
- November 24 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
For up to date tour information visit thedevilmakesthree.com