Ed Sheeran Announces Fall Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran has announced a second leg to his North American tour, kicking off at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, TX, on September 3.
The month-long trek includes some of the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter’s biggest headlining shows in North America to date.
Pre-sale tickets will be available for select dates starting on April 6, followed by general public on-sale tickets starting on April 10. For more ticket information and tour updates, please visit www.edsheeran.com.
Sheeran’s summer tour is already proving to be a phenomenal success with most dates selling out in a matter of minutes, including Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Newark’s Prudential Center, and back-to-back nights at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.
The North American dates – which also include top billing at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Rock in Rio USA in Las Vegas, and Summerfest in Milwaukee - are part of Sheeran’s highly successful worldwide tour which culminates with three sold out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.
Sheeran is still riding high with the chart-topping success of his current single “Thinking Out Loud.” Already one of the biggest songs of 2015, “Thinking Out Loud” has earned Sheeran the highest charting of his career at multiple formats, going to #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and Adult radio, as well as holding the #2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a staggering eight consecutive weeks.
“Thinking Out Loud” has also enjoyed global success, having gone to #1 in 9 countries around the world, including his native United Kingdom, while the beautifully-shot companion music video – directed by longtime collaborator Emil Nava – has already amassed over 368 million views worldwide. “Thinking Out Loud” is the third single from Sheeran’s RIAA-certified platinum album x (pronounced multiply), which recently won “Best British Album” at the 2015 BRIT Awards and was nominated for “Album Of The Year” at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Recently, Sheeran unveiled the companion music video for the song “Bloodstream” - a collaboration with fellow BRIT Award winner and Atlantic labelmate Rudimental, who are currently finishing their second studio album. The cinematic video – directed by Nava and starring acclaimed actor Ray Liotta – was filmed exclusively for this year’s YouTube Music Awards (in association with Vice), which celebrates acts with the biggest growth in views, subscriptions and/or interactions with fans over the last six months. Sheeran recently performed the original version of “Bloodstream” - which appears on his album x – at the 2015 BRIT Awards.
Watch the video here:
ED SHEERAN Headlining Tour Dates - 2015
*denotes festival date
**denotes newly announced show
MAY
02 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*
03 Memphis, TN Beale Street Music Festival*
06 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center – SOLD OUT
07 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grande Prairie – SOLD OUT
09 Tulsa, OK BOK Center – SOLD OUT
10 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center– SOLD OUT
12 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center – SOLD OUT
13 Albany, NY Times Union Center – SOLD OUT
15 Las Vegas, NV Rock in Rio USA*
19 Salt Lake City, UT EnergySolutions Arena
23 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena – SOLD OUT
24 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – SOLD OUT
26 Philadelphia, PA the Mann – SOLD OUT
28 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium – SOLD OUT
29 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium – SOLD OUT
30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center – SOLD OUT
31 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center - SOLD OUT
JUNE
02 Montreal, QC Bell Centre – SOLD OUT
03 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre – SOLD OUT
05 London, ON Budweiser Gardens – SOLD OUT
06 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre – SOLD OUT
07 Canandaigua, NY CMAC – SOLD OUT
09 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena – SOLD OUT
10 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – SOLD OUT
12 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre – SOLD OUT
13 Regina, SK Brandt Centre – SOLD OUT
14 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place – SOLD OUT
16 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
17 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome – SOLD OUT
19 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena - SOLD OUT
20 Portland, OR Moda Center – SOLD OUT
23 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center – SOLD OUT
24 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – SOLD OUT
25 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl – SOLD OUT
26 San Francisco, CA Greek Theater at Berkeley –SOLD OUT
JUNE
29 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
30 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
JULY
02 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Amphitheater
03 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest*
SEPTEMBER
03 Houston, TX BBVA Compass Stadium**
05 Dallas, TX Toyota Stadium**
08 Orlando, FL Amway Center**
09 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena**
10 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena**
12 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena**
13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena**
15 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center**
16 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre **
17 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center **
18 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center**
20 Toronto, ON Air Canada Center**
22 Washington, DC Verizon Center**
23 Washington, DC Verizon Center**