Eliot Bronson “Just Came Back To Tell You I’m Leaving” — Exclusive Video

We recently caught up with singer-songwriter Eliot Bronson in Nashville, TN.

Scheduled to perform later that evening at The Basement, Bronson was gracious enough to give us this special performance in a park across the street from the venue.

Here, the Atlanta, GA-based artist plays us “Just Came Back To Tell You I’m Leaving,” a fiery track from his recently unveiled self titled album.

Produced by Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Rival Sons, Jason Isbell, Nikki Lane), Eliot Bronson is a vibey, ten-song collection with an uncluttered production aesthetic that highlights Bronson’s songwriting and his achingly beautiful vocals.

Check out “Just Came Back To Tell You I’m Leaving” below and stay tuned for one more live video.

Bronson has a busy tour schedule this fall, and you can view dates and more at www.eliotbronson.com