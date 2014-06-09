Trending

Exclusive Backstage Video: LP Performs “Night Like This” Live

We had the privilege of hanging with the supremely talented LP backstage at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco recently.

And of course, we jumped at the chance to catch a live performance of her new, fabulous song, “Night Like This” live.

The first single from her new album Forever For Now, this song exemplifies the core of LP’s creative genius – equally superb as a solo ukulele performance or with full production.

Check out our exclusive video here. And tomorrow, we’ll be posting a video that shows YOU how to play this song!!

Find out more at iamlp.com