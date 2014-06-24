Exclusive Video Premiere: Adam Zwig's “Sunshine Waves”

Today we’re proud to give you the world premiere of Portland songwriter Adam Zwig’s new video, “Sunshine Waves.”

The track will appear on his forthcoming EP, Stones, Bones, and Skin, which you can pick up August 18.

The clip shows Zwig performing to a packed venue with a 1967 Gibson J-45. “I love playing acoustic on this song because it adds the rustic sound and organic feel that the tune needs. We rehearsed the song with all electric guitars and it sounded cold and cluttered,” he shares.

“Playing the acoustic really brought in the warmth and it glued all the instruments together."

Well Adam Zwig, we tend to agree!

Produced by the Grammy Award-winning David Bianco (Bob Dylan, U2, Johnny Cash) and Stuart Sikes (The White Stripes, Loretta Lynn), Stones, Bones, and Skin offers a hypnotic and harmonious hybrid of Americana, pop, rock, folk and world music over the course of five sparkling tracks.

Check out the video below, and find out more at adamzwig.com.