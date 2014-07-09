Exclusive Video Premiere: David Rosales Live “Slice of Heaven”

I had the pleasure of chatting with David Rosales along with his musical partner, Olivia, at SXSW earlier this year.

That’s why I jumped on the chance to premiere his new live video for his solo song, “Slice of Heaven.”

It reminds me of those days of singing in the stairwell at my college dorm. Here Rosales lays out this laid back version of his sweetly optimistic, fun-loving song.

I particularly love the chorus, “We don’t give a damn how we look when we dance…” Right on! Feels like a song we should all be singing along to, while we dance, of course!

On his new EP, Along The Way, he delivers a much peppier, twangier version. Not that there’s anything wrong with that!

Rosales shares, “This one came together nicely. It's got this laid-back California country thing going for it... like you should be dancing around a beach bonfire drinking Lone Star or something.”

"Slice of Heaven" is the second advance single off of Rosales' EP Along The Way, which was released on June 17th. Reminiscent of artists such as Ryan Adams, Amos Lee, and Brett Dennen, Rosales shakes things up with a broad sonic palate rooted in American folk, blues and country.

Rosales' sophomore solo EP, Along the Way, was recorded with the help of NightOwl Recorders' producing partners, musicians and friends, Matt Grundy & Paul Clark (Donavon Frankenreiter).

The EP begins with the first single, "Too Young to Know Better." Building momentum over the course of Along the Way's eclectic array of 7 seamless tracks, Rosales wraps-up the EP by showing his teeth in the gritty blues-driven third single, "Crashing Down."

Last we heard from Rosales was in 2013, when he was out on the road and in the vineyards of California playing with his Americana duo, David & Olivia, as they were promoting their debut EP On the Sea. In the year prior, we were introduced to him via his debut solo release, Smile.

Check out Along The Way and find out more at: www.DavidRosalesMusic.com.