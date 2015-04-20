Trending

Fingerpicking Fundamentals: Core Concepts for Beginning Fingerpickers

By

In this video Ian Wong of Learn Guitar Fast Tips explains some core fingerstyle concepts.

Even if you are not an absolute beginner, this is a great refresher.

  • In this video he cover the following:
  • 1. Essential Chord Shapes
  • 2. Range of motion for fingers on the chord hand
  • 3. Bass note positions for essential chords
  • 4. Essential terms
  • 5. Finger positions for plucking hand
  • 6. A few other important things

You will utilize many of the same skills, chords and finger positions in most of Ian's tutorials, so you will have a chance to get a lot of practice on fundamental functional skills that will allow you to play great sounding songs.

A strong foundation in your basics is essential for fast progress, so stay focused and don't give up.

See more of Ian's tutorials at http://learnguitarfasttips.com/