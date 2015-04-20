Fingerpicking Fundamentals: Core Concepts for Beginning Fingerpickers

In this video Ian Wong of Learn Guitar Fast Tips explains some core fingerstyle concepts.
Even if you are not an absolute beginner, this is a great refresher.
- In this video he cover the following:
- 1. Essential Chord Shapes
- 2. Range of motion for fingers on the chord hand
- 3. Bass note positions for essential chords
- 4. Essential terms
- 5. Finger positions for plucking hand
- 6. A few other important things
You will utilize many of the same skills, chords and finger positions in most of Ian's tutorials, so you will have a chance to get a lot of practice on fundamental functional skills that will allow you to play great sounding songs.
A strong foundation in your basics is essential for fast progress, so stay focused and don't give up.
See more of Ian's tutorials at http://learnguitarfasttips.com/