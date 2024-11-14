“You should know the music so well that you could still play it perfectly while someone is screaming in your ear”: 15 pro guitarists share their tips for memorizing music

We've all been there. Or worse still, you're playing, all is well, and then the mind goes blank. Here, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Joel Hoekstra, Marty Friedman, and a dozen of their fellow pros share their strategies for memorizing their parts

[L-R] A composite image of Ron &quot;Bumblefoot&quot; Thal, Joel Hoekstra, Marty Friedman all taking a solo live: Bumblefoot plays his double-neck. Hoekstra has his white Les Paul Custom. Friedman wears a plaid shirt and plays his PRS signature model
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

Although a mandatory requisite for being a musician, the ability to internalize music and perform it to an audience can be stressful and problematic. Yet, surprisingly, it’s a topic that’s rarely discussed.

Speaking to a roster of A-listers drawn from the worlds of rock, blues, jazz, prog, fusion, and more, it’s apparent that certain rules apply across the board, while others are specific to the artist or situation.

