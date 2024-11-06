“I thought I’d seen every hack possible over the past 30 years of playing”: Guitarists on Reddit are going nuts for this ingenious pick trick – which could solve your fourth position pickup problems

News
By
( , )
published

Struggling to deal with unwanted pickup switching when strumming? This clever hack might be able to help

Fender Stratocaster switch
(Image credit: Future)

Guitar players are currently losing their minds over an easy and affordable new gear hack that looks like it could completely eliminate unwanted pickup switching, and keep fourth position players securely locked in.

Owing to the design of Stratocasters and Stratocaster-style guitars, their five-way blade pickup switches are often situated awkwardly underneath the strings. This puts them in prime position for unwanted pickup switches when your strumming hand starts to stray.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.