“When we learn to improvise, the first thing we pay attention to is where to put our fingers… rarely do any of us pay attention to the rhythm of a melody or lick”: Can’t figure out why your improvised solos don’t feel right? Here’s how to fix them

It's not uncommon for competent players to become unmoored from rhythmic reality when vamping in a solo, but it's crucial to keep the beat at all times, and there are some practical ways you can do that

Woman playing an electric guitar at home
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lately I've spent a lot of time reviewing the performances of students as part of my Blues Immersion course. I've found that many guitarists can’t figure out why their improvised solos don’t feel right. And the answer is that they are not staying aware of rhythm when they're soloing.

Quite competent guitarists that are confident with rhythm guitar, somehow lose the rhythmic connection when it’s time to improvise a solo. Let’s discuss the issue first, and then we can explore a few solutions.

Justin Sandercoe
Justin Sandercoe

Justin Sandercoe – aka JustinGuitar – is one of the world's foremost guitar tutors. His learning platform, JustinGuitar, was founded in 2003, and its launch on YouTube in 2006 quickly made Justin's lessons some of the most popular on the web. Today, JustinGuitar has over 1.5m subscribers on YouTube, and the website is home to over 1,300 free video guitar lessons. Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Steve Vai and Brian May are among the A-list names who recommend Justin's guitar courses.