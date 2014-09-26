Foo Fighters “Everlong” Acoustic –– Video Finds

Here’s a great Video Find for you Foo Fighters fans.

It’s Dave Grohl and Co. performing “Everlong” acoustically back in 1999.

The clip opens up with Grohl picking The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” as he attempts to get drummer Taylor Hawkins to sing Paul McCartney’s vocals.

The band then kicks in to an emotional performance of “Everlong,” a track that appears of the second Foo Fighters LP, 1997’s The Colour and the Shape.

It was the second single released from the album, and peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart.

Foo Fighters’ forthcoming eighth studio album Sonic Highways is scheduled for release on November 10. The band has also announced an HBO series of the same name, which premieres October 17.

Enjoy the clip of “Everlong” below!

For more on Foo Fighters, visit www.foofighters.com.