Four Classic Vanguard Albums to be Re-Issued on Record Store Day

Vanguard Records is proud to announce the reissue of classic recordings available exclusively on Record Store Day – April 19, 2014.

Featuring releases from Big Mama Thornon, Doc Watson, Joan Baez and Rambin’ Jack Elliott, the albums were selected after a voting process on VanguardRecords.com and RecordStoreDay.com.

Record Store Day is an occasion for all independently owned record stores to come together in celebration of the art of music.

Limited edition vinyl and CD releases are made available exclusively for the day, and hundreds of musicians across the country perform at various events. For more information and events in your area, please visit: recordstoreday.com.

Below are the four titles selected. These recordings have been newly re-mastered from the original tapes by David Glasser at Airshow Mastering and are presented in ‘exact replica’ LP packages.



Big Mama Thornton Sassy Mama

A scorching 1975 live set from Big Mama including "Rolling Stone," "Lost City," and "Mr. Cool."



Doc Watson Southbound

Doc’s classic 1966 album including “Walk On, Boy,” “Blue Railroad Train," and "Tennessee Stud."



Ramblin’ Jack Elliott Jack Elliott

Ramblin' Jack's Vanguard debut, notable also for the appearance of Bob Dylan (credited as Tedham Porterhouse) on harmonica. It includes such staples as "Roving Gambler," "Diamond Joe,” and "Black Snake Moan."



Joan Baez Blessed Are

Baez's seminal 1971 double album is presented here in an 'exact replica' gatefold package. Included are "Blessed Are," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," "Salt of the Earth," and many more.

In addition, Matt Nathanson’s performance of “Kinks Shirt” appears on the Record Store Day release from Omnivore Recordings: Live From High Fidelity Podcast: The Best of the Podcast Performances. This is the first ever physical release of musical segments from the popular podcast Live From High Fidelity, which finds vinyl obsessives Tom DeSavia and Eric Gorfain talking about recent finds and wish lists. The translucent green vinyl features some of the best of the musical guests who have been recorded Live From High Fidelity.

To further celebrate Record Store Day, The Barenaked Ladies will be performing at Toronto’s Sunrise Records. For details visit facebook.com/sunriserecords.