Gavin DeGraw Releases New Album 'Make A Move' on RCA Records

Multi-platinum selling recording artist Gavin DeGraw has released his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, MAKE A MOVE, today via RCA Records. Recorded mainly in Los Angeles, MAKE A MOVE reunites DeGraw with multi-platinum producer Butch Walker (Fall Out Boy, Taylor Swift, P!nk) and multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote with Gavin the smash double-platinum single “Not Over You,” from Gavin’s acclaimed 2011 studio release “Sweeter.”

Other A-list producers on the album include Busbee (Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, P!nk), Martin Johnson (Avril Lavigne, Jason Derulo, Boys Like Girls), Benny Blanco (Bruno Mars, Keith Urban, Maroon 5) and Kevin Rudolf (Justin Timberlake, The Black-Eyed Peas, Nelly Furtado).

The album’s first single “Best I Ever Had,” continues to gain traction on the Hot 100 chart while the album itself has already garnered critical praise. Other tracks on the album include “Finest Hour,” co-written with Ryan Tedder, the compelling and powerful “Everything Will Change,” and title track “Make A Move.”

Gavin DeGraw is not a stranger to the top of the charts. He first broke through with the 2003 release of his debut album, Chariot, which sold over a million copies, earned platinum certification, and yielded three hit singles: “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Follow Through,” and the title-track, “Chariot.”

Gavin’s self-titled second album debuted at No. 1 on the digital sales chart and at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart in 2008, earning Gavin his first Top 10 album. It spawned the hit singles “In Love With A Girl,” and the gold-certified “We Belong Together.” In 2009, Gavin released Free as a gift to his die-hard fans clamoring for recorded versions of Gavin’s live favorites.

DeGraw released his third studio album, Sweeter, in September 2011. The album’s first single, “Not Over You,” co-written with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, reached #1 on the Hot AC charts, was a top 10 hit on Top 40, and was certified double platinum.

MAKE A MOVE Track Listing:

1. Best I Ever Had

2. Make A Move

3. Finest Hour

4. I'm Gonna Try

5. Who's Gonna Save Us

6. Everything Will Change

7. Need

8. Heartbreak

9. Every Little Bit

10. Different For Girls

11. Leading Man

For more information visit ww.gavindegraw.com