Gear Review: Fender Newporter Pro Custom Bolt-On

Here, Paul Riario demonstrates the new Newporter Pro Custom Bolt-On acoustic guitar from Fender.

Reminiscent of Fender’s original ’60s Newporter acoustic, this modernized version has a specially designed bolt-on neck system with a ’68 Stratocaster headstock.

The Newporter’s neck has the smooth, fast feel of an electric, with easy access to the upper reaches of the 20-fret rosewood fingerboard.

With a triple O-style body, the guitar’s solid Mahogany spruce top has red spruce forward-shifted scalloped X bracing, along with solid mahogany back and sides, a nice-looking checkerboard rosette and aged white binding.

Other features include a bone nut and aged white neck binding, three-ply gold pickguard, Fender “Viking”-style rosewood bridge with bone bridge pins and saddle, and vintage-style tuners.

The guitar includes Fishman’s Matrix Infinity pickup system for clear amplified performance.

Take a listen to the guitar below and let us know your thoughts!

Find out more at fender.com.