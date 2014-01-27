Goo Goo Dolls Announce Spring Acoustic Tour

Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they will hit the road in April for a spring acoustic tour, called The Otis Midnight Sessions. The shows will be performed in a "Story Tellers" format that enables the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band to dig deep into an extensive song catalog spanning their nearly 30-year history. It also offers a rare opportunity for fans to see them perform in more intimate settings than the Goos normally visit on their many live treks.

The Goos will be joined by Los Angeles favorites Run River North. This incredibly talented band has developed a devoted fan base and has already been featured on NPR, public television, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Last Call with Carson Daly. They will release their self-titled debut album on February 25th.

The Goos are touring in support of their 10th studio album Magnetic. The album, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, features the red-hot single "Come To Me," which is shaping up to be the fastest-growing single in the Goos' history, no small feat for a band that has scored 14 Top 10 radio hits, more than any other artist in the history of the Hot AC format.

In addition, the Goo Goo Dolls will perform at two upcoming Super Bowl-related concerts: The Super Bowl Kickoff Spectacular - a free, ticketed show that also features the band Daughtry and a first-class Macy's Fireworks show. The event, the first to ever be associated with a Super Bowl, will take place on Monday, January 27th, along the Hudson River at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ, and serve as the official launch to the weeklong events. The Goos will also be one of the headliners of VH1's Super Bowl Blitz: Six Nights + Six Concerts, which will find them performing at the St. George Theatre on Staten Island on Friday, January 31st. The concert will air live on VH1 and will be streamed in the VH1 App, made available on-demand in the app and at SuperBowl.VH1.com on February 1st.



While the band is in New York City, they will tape an episode of the third season of public television's critically acclaimed Front and Center, the one-hour music performance series. The Goos' episode will premiere in June on public television. Check local listings or go to googoodolls.com and/or frontandcenter.com for air date and time.

Goos vocalist/guitarist John Rzeznik will also take part in "A Song Is Born," the 16th Annual Grammy Foundation Legacy Concert, along with Skylar Grey, Kris Kristoferson, Allen Shamblin, J.D. Souther, Joy Williams, Paul Williams, and Dan Wilson at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on January 23rd. The concert explores the history and evolution of songwriting and celebrates the various contributions of key players behind the music and their impact on the American cultural landscape. Click here for more info.

Goo Goo Dolls have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and are the only artist to have three songs on Billboard's "Top 100 Songs from 1992-2012" including the Number One slot for "Iris." Rzeznik has been honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award and they have been inducted into Guitar Center's Historic Hollywood Rock Walk.

Magnetic was released June 11, 2013, and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart. The Buffalo trio celebrated its release with a performance on Good Morning America, and they have recently appeared on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Live with Kelly & Michael, CBS Saturday Morning, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and Rachael Ray. They will tour Canada through mid February till the beginning of March.

The Goo Goo Dolls' U.S. tour dates are as follows:

04/07 Syracuse, NY The Carrier Theatre @ TheOncenter Complex

04/08 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

04/09 Albany, NY Lewis A. Swyer Theatre @ The Egg

04/12 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Bear's Den *

04/17 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

04/18 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino **

04/19 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley

04/21 Lexington, KY Lyric Theatre & Cultural Art Center

04/22 Chicago, IL City Winery

04/23 East Lansing, MI Pasant Theater @ The Wharton Center (MSU)

04/25 Middletown, OH Finkelman Audiorium - Miami University

04/27 Green Bay, WI Meyer Theatre

*No Support

** Full Electric Set

