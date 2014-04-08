Goo Goo Dolls Release Live EP, Embark on Acoustic Tour

Goo Goo Dolls are releasing a live EP - Warner Sound Sessions - available digitally today via Warner Bros Records.

Recorded last April at East West Studios in Los Angeles, the EP features 4 tracks from the band's new album Magnetic, as well as the classic hit "Slide."

The band has just kicked off a 3-week acoustic tour called The Otis Midnight Sessions.

The sold-out tour offers fans a rare opportunity to see the band perform in an intimate setting that fosters a "story teller" format, allowing the band to dig deep into an extensive catalog spanning their nearly 30-year career.

In June, Goo Goo Dolls are set to hit the road again with Daughtry for an extensive summer amphitheater and arena tour. Also on the bill, performing an acoustic set, are Plain White T's.



Warner Sound Sessions Tracklisting:

Rebel Beat

When The World Breaks Your Heart

Slide

Come To Me

Keep The Car Running

The Goo Goo Dolls Acoustic Tour with Run River North:

04/07 Syracuse, NY The Carrier Theatre

04/08 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

04/09 Albany, NY Lewis A. Swyer Theatre@ The Egg

04/12 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Bear's Den*

04/17 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

04/18 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino**

04/19 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley

04/21 Lexington, KY Lyric Theatre & Cultural Art Center

04/22 Chicago, IL City Winery

04/23 East Lansing, MI Pasant Theater @ The Wharton Center (MSU)

04/25 Middletown, OH Finkelman Auditorium - Miami University

04/27 Green Bay, WI Meyer Theatre

04/30 Wilmington, DE The Baby Grand

05/02 West Palm Beach, FL Sunfest**

*No Support

** Full Electric Set

The Goo Goo Dolls and Daughtry summer tour dates with Plain White T's:

06/12 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

06/14 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

06/15 Saratoga, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/19 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/21 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at the Wharf

06/23 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Music Amphitheatre

06/24 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre

06/25 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

06/27 Houston, TX Woodlands

06/29 Maryland Heights, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

07/01 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

07/02 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/03 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

07/05 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

07/06 Virginia Beach, VA Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

07/08 Raleigh, NC Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

07/09 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

07/11 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre

07/12 Memphis, TN Live at the Garden

07/15 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/16 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

07/18 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheatre

07/21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

07/22 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

07/23 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena

07/25 San Diego, CA Harrah's Rincon Pavilion*

08/01 Las Vegas, NV Red Rocks Resort, Spa & Casino

08/03 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

08/05 Enid, OK Enid Event Center

08/06 Lincoln, NE Pershing Auditorium

08/08 Tower, MN Fortune Bay Resort and Casino

08/09 Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair **

08/10 Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/12 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/15 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/16 Big Flats, NY The Summer Stage at Tags

08/17 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center

08/19 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

08/21 Gilford, NH Meadowbrook

08/22 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

08/23 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Exposition

08/25 Columbus, OH The LC Pavilion Outdoor Amphitheater

08/26 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center

08/27 Grand Rapids, MI Fifth Third Ballpark

08/29 Kansas City, KS Starlight Amphitheater

08/30 Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Casino

*On Sale 4/18

**On Sale 4/12

