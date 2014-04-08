Goo Goo Dolls Release Live EP, Embark on Acoustic Tour

Goo Goo Dolls are releasing a live EP - Warner Sound Sessions - available digitally today via Warner Bros Records.
Recorded last April at East West Studios in Los Angeles, the EP features 4 tracks from the band's new album Magnetic, as well as the classic hit "Slide."
The band has just kicked off a 3-week acoustic tour called The Otis Midnight Sessions.
The sold-out tour offers fans a rare opportunity to see the band perform in an intimate setting that fosters a "story teller" format, allowing the band to dig deep into an extensive catalog spanning their nearly 30-year career.
In June, Goo Goo Dolls are set to hit the road again with Daughtry for an extensive summer amphitheater and arena tour. Also on the bill, performing an acoustic set, are Plain White T's.
Warner Sound Sessions Tracklisting:
Rebel Beat
When The World Breaks Your Heart
Slide
Come To Me
Keep The Car Running
The Goo Goo Dolls Acoustic Tour with Run River North:
- 04/07 Syracuse, NY The Carrier Theatre
- 04/08 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse
- 04/09 Albany, NY Lewis A. Swyer Theatre@ The Egg
- 04/12 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Bear's Den*
- 04/17 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
- 04/18 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino**
- 04/19 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley
- 04/21 Lexington, KY Lyric Theatre & Cultural Art Center
- 04/22 Chicago, IL City Winery
- 04/23 East Lansing, MI Pasant Theater @ The Wharton Center (MSU)
- 04/25 Middletown, OH Finkelman Auditorium - Miami University
- 04/27 Green Bay, WI Meyer Theatre
- 04/30 Wilmington, DE The Baby Grand
- 05/02 West Palm Beach, FL Sunfest**
*No Support
** Full Electric Set
The Goo Goo Dolls and Daughtry summer tour dates with Plain White T's:
06/12 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
06/14 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
06/15 Saratoga, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/19 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06/20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/21 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at the Wharf
06/23 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Music Amphitheatre
06/24 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre
06/25 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion
06/27 Houston, TX Woodlands
06/29 Maryland Heights, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
07/01 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
07/02 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/03 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
07/05 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
07/06 Virginia Beach, VA Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach
07/08 Raleigh, NC Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
07/09 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
07/11 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre
07/12 Memphis, TN Live at the Garden
07/15 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/16 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
07/18 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheatre
07/21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
07/22 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
07/23 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena
07/25 San Diego, CA Harrah's Rincon Pavilion*
08/01 Las Vegas, NV Red Rocks Resort, Spa & Casino
08/03 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
08/05 Enid, OK Enid Event Center
08/06 Lincoln, NE Pershing Auditorium
08/08 Tower, MN Fortune Bay Resort and Casino
08/09 Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair **
08/10 Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/12 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/15 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/16 Big Flats, NY The Summer Stage at Tags
08/17 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center
08/19 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
08/21 Gilford, NH Meadowbrook
08/22 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
08/23 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Exposition
08/25 Columbus, OH The LC Pavilion Outdoor Amphitheater
08/26 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center
08/27 Grand Rapids, MI Fifth Third Ballpark
08/29 Kansas City, KS Starlight Amphitheater
08/30 Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Casino
*On Sale 4/18
**On Sale 4/12
Find out more at googoodolls.com.