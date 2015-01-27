Greg Holden to Release Debut Album 'Chase the Sun' for Warner Bros. on April 14

New York-based singer and songwriter Greg Holden will release his debut album for Warner Bros. Records, titled Chase The Sun, on April 14, 2015.

Produced by Greg Wells (Adele, OneRepublic), Chase The Sun is filled with Holden's passionate, purpose-driven rock songs, which brim with tough, vibrant energy and showcase his lean, literate songwriting.

Much of Chase The Sun was inspired by a life-changing, seven-week trip that the Scotland-born, England-bred artist took to India and Nepal in February 2013.

"I saw a lot of poverty in India," Holden says. "I travelled through the northern State of Bihar, which is the poorest region in the country. It was devastating, but incredibly inspiring. I came back home with such a different view on life and a reminder that the fact that I can make music for a living is a miracle."

Upon his return, Holden began to write the songs that appear on Chase The Sun, including the first single, "Hold On Tight," which he says was the driving force for the album. "It was the first song where I felt like I finally knew where the record was going. It's about looking at life as something we should feel grateful for, not be complaining about." "Hold on Tight" will be available from all digital retailers on January 27th.

Watch the Chase The Sun - Album Trailer here

Holden has earned a name for himself as an independent artist for the last several years, releasing two albums, 2009's A Word in Edgeways and 2011's I Don't Believe You. His song "The Lost Boy" - a poetic rumination inspired by a Dave Eggers' novel about a Sudanese refugee - hit No. 1 on iTunes in Holland and raised over $50,000for the Red Cross. Within two weeks of being featured on Sons of Anarchy, "The Lost Boy" sold 30,000 downloads in the U.S. and debuted at No. 36 on Billboard's Rock chart.

Holden also earned recognition for writing the massive hit "Home" - the debut single for American Idol winner Phillip Phillips that sold five million tracks in the U.S. and earned Holden an ASCAP Pop Award.

Holden, who was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, and spent his teenage years in Lancashire, England, has made New York City his home since 2009 and its grittiness and urgency bleed into Chase The Sun. "I want people to listen to this album and think, 'Where the hell did this come from?'" Holden says. "I would love them to really pay attention to the words in these songs. I'm hoping that if they do, they will have some kind of meaningful reaction. That's what I would love."

Catch Greg Holden on tour with Ingrid Michaelson (all shows except NY):

01/31 Richmond, VA The National

02/03 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theatre

02/04 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

02/06 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

02/07 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

02/09 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

02/10 Jacksonville, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

02/11 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

02/12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

02/18 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge (Showcase)

