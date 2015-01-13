Jacky Bastek Performs "No Exit" — Video

I love when folks turn me on to amazing talent. Especially when they are super talented themselves.

That’s why when the amazing Jon Gomm shared this link from young guitarist Jacky Bastek, I took notice.

The lovely Ms. Bastek artfully masters this original acoustic tune but also lays down some gorgeous vocals on top of its pretty sick arrangement. Now that’s coordination!

Bastek hails from Frankfurt, Germany, and combines fingerstyle picking, tapping and multiple capos for a very interesting result.

Find out more about her at facebook.com/jackybastekmusic

Check out “No Exit” here: