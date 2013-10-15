Jamestown Revival Release 'The California EP'

Today, Los Angeles-based band Jamestown Revival are excited to release their new EP, The California EP. The EP features three new songs and one cover, all self-produced by the band. The EP provides a taste of what's to come on the band's upcoming debut album. One such song is "California (Cast Iron Soul)," which lends its name to the EP, and is a fitting ode to The Golden State.

Jamestown Revival is made up of Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, two close friends who grew up together in the small Texas town of Magnolia who are heavily influenced by Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Everly Brothers, as well as fellow Texans Willie Nelson, Guy Clark, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

At the age of 22, they moved to Austin and began to craft a sound of their own. Deeply rooted in harmony, they merged the sounds of the South with classic American, and Western rock. Looking for adventure, as well as a change of pace, they eventually made the decision to head west and make the move to Los Angeles, CA. There, the duo wrote the songs that would become The California EP and their upcoming full-length debut.

In order to capture the spirit of the music, the two found a log cabin high within the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. The pair, along with their band and engineer, set out to convert it in to a temporary recording studio. With wild moose right outside the window, and aspen leaves spinning in the wind, they tracked 14 songs. Performed live, with no headphones, and entirely to tape, the process captured the moments in the room.

Check out of preview of Jamestown Revival's "California (Cast Iron Soul)" here:

The California EP

1. California (Cast Iron Soul)

2. Golden Age

3. Fur Coat Blues

4. Paradise (John Prine cover)

Find out more at http://jamestownrevival.com