Jennifer Batten Announces Summer 2015 Creative Seminar Tour Dates

Guitarist Jennifer Batten (Jeff Beck, Michael Jackson) announces a series of U.S. dates for seminars this summer, which will teach musicians how to stay mentally centered and how to maintain creativity in a technology-driven world.

Keeping the constantly evolving nature of the music business in mind, Batten, along with co-host Jesse Solomon (founder of music school Academy of Guitar), will help harness audience members' inner focus.

Batten will provide insights from her 30-year career, including do’s and don’ts, lessons learned, and will give special attention to energizing the mind and body to their utmost potential. Each event concludes with giveaways and a mini concert by Batten and Solomon.

”Musicians are unaware of some of the newest powerful tools available to them to help skyrocket their progress as creative beings. I'm excited and eager to help attendees focus and energize, and to share knowledge on practices that have worked extremely well for me," said Batten.

This three-and-a-half-hour-long creative seminar was cultivated to enlighten the modern musician through Batten’s real-world stories, and will offer multimedia demos on the tools and information available to help support a creative life; how to create and boost their brand; and how to make the law of attraction work for them. Audience members will be educated on the latest science of how the brain works to help magnetize the elements of their dreams.

In this seminar, Batten will teach attendees:

How their brain works and ways to optimally energize the mind and body

New tools to help unlock creativity and optimize practice habits

Practical information about domestic and foreign touring

How to enhance their abilities to focus and learn time management skills with proven techniques

Supportive techniques in building self-confidence and creating unstoppable motivation

How to dig into the newest models of building a personal brand and enhanced income

How to conquer powerful, intuitive, and life-enhancing free or cheap software

Beginning July 12, Batten will tour 18 locations throughout the United States, including many Sam Ash store locations:

7-12 - Seattle, WA - R.M.I.

7-13 - Portland, OR - Apple Music

7-14 - Eugene, OR - McKenzie River Music

7-17 - Los Altos Hills, CA - TBA

7-19 - Canoga Park, CA - Sam Ash

7-24 - Las Vegas, NV - Sam Ash

8-1 - Dallas, TX - Sam Ash

8-2 - Austin, TX - Mac’s Seminars

8-4 - San Antonio, TX - Sam Ash

8-16 - Margate, FL - Sam Ash

8-20 - Nashville, TN - Sam Ash

8-22 - Charlotte, N.C. - Sam Ash

8-23 - Raleigh, N.C. - Sam Ash

8-27 - King of Prussia, PA - Sam Ash

8-29 - Carle Place, NY - Sam Ash

8-30 - New Haven, CT - Sam Ash

9-5 - Indianapolis, IN - Sam Ash

9-6 - Lombard, IL - Sam Ash

Tickets for this life-altering experience are only $49 and space is limited. For more information and to sign up, visit www.jenniferbatten.com.