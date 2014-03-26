Joseph Arthur Preps Lou Reed Tribute Album, Releases "Walk on the Wild Side" Video

Lou is the title of the upcoming Lou Reed tribute album from Grammy-nominated songwriter Joseph Arthur.

Scheduled for release on May 13, 2014, the album was performed, recorded and produced by Arthur in his home studio.

"The last thing I would want to do is turn his life into an opportunity, but at the same time, what better way to honor the man and his music than to celebrate it and sing it and record it," Arthur comments in the liner notes of Lou.

He adds, “Three weeks of touring passed by quickly and suddenly I was home, snowed-in in my studio, holidays approaching, end of tour blues, all coupled with the fact that the day I got back to NYC was the final tribute show for Lou at the Apollo and I went almost without wanting to."

"I was tired of mourning him and it felt like I was done, but in truth, the real mourning was only just beginning."

Below, watch a video for the first single from Lou – Arthur's take on the seminal Reed track, "Walk on the Wild Side."

Find out more at josepharthur.com.