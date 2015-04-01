Lâg Guitars Tramontane Snake Wood Guitar Giveaway

Happy Spring!!!
To celebrate we’re teaming up with the fine folks at Lâg Guitars for a killer giveaway.
It’s the Tramontane Snake Wood series from Lâg, and it’s a beauty.
Unlike any other acoustic guitar in its class, the Lâg Tramontane features exotic, highly figured Mexican Snake Wood back and sides and a solid AA Sitka Spruce top which produces an ideal, bright sound and a wide dynamic range. Even the rosette is exquisite.
- · Solid AA Sitka Spruce top
- · Mexican Snake Wood back & sides
- · Mahogany neck; Mozambica Ebony fingerboard & bridge
- · High gloss finish; Includes custom fitted hardshell case
- · Dreadnought and Auditorium Cutaway models feature the Fishman INK Body preamp system with Sonicore pickup
- · Value: MSRP: $1049.99
Just gorgeous. Find out more at http://usa.lagguitars.com/
Enter from now until April 30, 2015. No joke! CONTEST IS NOW CLOSED.