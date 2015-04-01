Lâg Guitars Tramontane Snake Wood Guitar Giveaway

Happy Spring!!!

To celebrate we’re teaming up with the fine folks at Lâg Guitars for a killer giveaway.

It’s the Tramontane Snake Wood series from Lâg, and it’s a beauty.

Unlike any other acoustic guitar in its class, the Lâg Tramontane features exotic, highly figured Mexican Snake Wood back and sides and a solid AA Sitka Spruce top which produces an ideal, bright sound and a wide dynamic range. Even the rosette is exquisite.

· Solid AA Sitka Spruce top

· Mexican Snake Wood back & sides

· Mahogany neck; Mozambica Ebony fingerboard & bridge

· High gloss finish; Includes custom fitted hardshell case

· Dreadnought and Auditorium Cutaway models feature the Fishman INK Body preamp system with Sonicore pickup

· Value: MSRP: $1049.99

Just gorgeous. Find out more at http://usa.lagguitars.com/

Enter from now until April 30, 2015. No joke! CONTEST IS NOW CLOSED.