LA Bluegrass Situation Announces 2015 Festival

The 2015 LA Bluegrass Situation has been announced, with the festival taking place on October 3 at Los Angeles' famous Greek Theatre.

This year's event features a full day of music, food, culture, and activities, with more details to be announced.

Presented by The Bluegrass Situation, Goldenvoice, and Nederlander Concerts, the 2015 LA Bluegrass Situation marks the fifth year of the annual event co-founded by Ed Helms.

The festival's all-star lineup includes performances by Dawes, Punch Brothers, The Lone Bellow, Gregory Alan Isakov, Della Mae, Jonny Fritz, Sam Outlaw, Spirit Family Reunion, The Dustbowl Revival, and The Wild Reeds.

The combined collective represents the breadth of talent The Bluegrass Situation has come to represent, bridging the musical gap between traditional and progressive, and presenting everyone from well established favorites to buzzed about new acts.

Past acts have included Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings, Sara and Sean Watkins, John C Reilly and Friends, the Infamous Stringdusters, Shakey Graves, Langhorne Slim, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Lord Huron, Blind Pilot, Willie Watson, Josh Ritter, and the Lonesome Trio.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 29, at 10 am. Tickets and more information are available at GreekTheatreLA.com, AXS.com, and thebluegrasssituation.com.