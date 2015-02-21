Learn “Say Something” for Easy Acoustic Guitar — Lesson

Today just might be a good day to learn a new easy acoustic guitar song!

Here’s our first in a series of song tutorials from Ian of Learnguitarfasttips.com

This song is “Say Something,” is by A Great Big World. A poignant, lovely and easy tune.

If you have trouble with chord changes, replace the D, Em and C chords with Dsus4, Em7 and Cadd9 respectively.

Using these chords make chord changes much easier for beginners and in some cases even makes the song sound better than if you just used the normal chords.

The original key of the song is D so capo the 7th fret and use the chords below if you want to play in the same key as the original song.

Here are all the details!

—————————————-

CHORDS USED (4): G C D Em

Easier Chord Options (4): G Cadd9 Dsus4 Em7

Tutorial Song Key: G

Original Song Key: D (Capo 7th fret)

—————————————-

STRUMMING PATTERN

Down Strokes Only: (Recommended for beginners)

down down down

Up and Down Strokes:

down (down up)(down up)

Lesson:

Ian runs through the song:

More at Learnguitarfasttips.com