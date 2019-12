In this clip, which you can check out above, acoustic master Mike Dawes teaches a technique for fretting and plucking a harmonic note—all with the right hand.

As he says, this leaves your left hand free to do other things. What those are is up to you!

Dawes continues to expand on this principle with more complex and wonderful-sounding techniques for you to try. Take a look at our video and try it out.

Find out more at mikedawes.com.