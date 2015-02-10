Lesson: Picking and Strumming with Lily Maase –VIDEO

You may remember Lily Maase from the “Get Better Faster” video lesson series we launched last year.

We loved her teaching style and thought it’d be great to bring her into our studio for some extended lessons.

Maase is a country, rock, jazz and classical guitarist and composer educated at the University of North Texas and currently living in Brooklyn, New York. She’s a full time musician, and her versatile chops have taken her to stages around the country.

Below, Maase sits down with AN editor Laura B. Whitmore and lays out a great method for strumming and picking in the country style.

Try it out!

Learn more about Lily Maase at the following links:

Performance – www.lilymaase.com

Production – www.handmaidmusic.org

Composition – www.musicforrobots.org

Guns N’ Roses tribute band – www.rocketqueensnyc.com