‘Live From The Artists Den’ Featuring Tim McGraw, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Jason Mraz and More

Beginning July 4, the eighth season of Live from the Artists Den premieres nationwide on public television (check local listings) with a rousing performance from country superstar Tim McGraw at a Neoclassical former bank building in Houston, TX.

The long-running concert series creatively connects fans with an eclectic roster of icons and emerging stars performing in unique and historic venues across the United States.

The new season also includes high-definition episodes of virtuoso Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, British pop singer Lily Allen, and Grammy winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz. Together, these four artists have sold over 54 million albums worldwide and compiled more than half a billion YouTube views, 25 million Facebook fans, and 12 million Twitter followers.

Watch a trailer for Season 8 here:

Below, watch the first video from the Tim McGraw episode:

The new season begins in the New York metro area on Friday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. on THIRTEEN and in the Greater Los Angeles area on Sunday, July 6 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus. To find out when Live from the Artists Den airs in other cities, check your local listings or visit artistsden.com.

"This is one of the most diverse seasons of the Artists DenRodrigo y Gabriela yet, and it really speaks to not only the range and quality of music that's out there, but also the sophisticated taste of our fans," said Mark Lieberman, founder and executive producer of Live from the Artists Den.

"There's something for everyone." John Servidio, vice president of subsidiary stations at WNET, said, "Our new season of Live from the Artists Den expands the range of performers and venues in exciting new ways to keep television viewers on the cutting edge of popular music. We look forward to the next group of concerts from Mark and his team."

Even for McGraw - who has had 14 Number One albums and 35 singles hit the top of the country music charts - performing at an old Houston bank for Live from the Artists Den was a special experience: "Playing in an arena or a stadium, they all look the same to a certain extent," he said. "You come into a space like this, and you just play differently. It inspires you in a different sort of way."

National Season 8 Premiere Dates (check local listings):

July 4 - Tim McGraw at The Corinthian in Houston, TX

July 11 - Rodrigo y Gabriela at The Hispanic Society of America in Washington Heights, NY

July 18 - Lily Allen at the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom in New York, NY

July 25 - Jason Mraz at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles, CA

Find out more at artistsden.com.